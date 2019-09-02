It is said that there are seven people with the same face in the world, and we’ve found one that looks exactly like Katrina Kaif! Alina Rai is an internet sensation with 24.9k followers. She is also a TikTok star with 183.6k followers and an Instagram model who looks eerily like Katrina kaif and no, we’re not joking.

She is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to Katrina. Alina who describes herself as an actor is also a fashion blogger. We got a glimpse of her style diaries through her Instagram pictures.

Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram Sometimes Your one look can speak louder then words 💕 A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on May 6, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram And when you forget, remember why you started 💕 A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on May 17, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Love is your wealth 💕 Always love A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on Aug 18, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT



Now watch her TikTok videos:

View this post on Instagram End the sentence… She looks like.. @bollywood_as A post shared by Bσℓℓуωσσ∂ (@bollywood_as) on Aug 21, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram Be your own driver, create your own directions A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest and the prettiest leading ladies in Bollywood, but after seeing the resemblance between her and Alina, it is pretty clear that she might turn into the Queen of TikTok and for all the right reasons. Many of her followers have commented on her similarity between the two and after looking at her videos, we are also convinced that she can easily pass off Kat.

The comment section is full of people calling her Katrina. On of the comments were, “Omg My eyes cant believe same katrina❤❤❤”. And a few call her Katrina’s sister.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s professional life, she will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba and Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest.