Katrina Kaif’ sister Isabelle Kaif, who will be making her debut with ‘Kwatha‘ opposite Ayush Sharma, is a surprise package for Bollywood. Kaif family has one more hidden gem and very beautiful soul. Isabelle happens to be the fourth of the set of seven daughters. While Katrina has whopping 25 milion followers, Isabelle is quite a star on social media in her own right way.

Isabelle’s hot pictures on Instagram are to die for. She is pretty, gorgeous, hot, sexy and what not!

Take a look at Isabelle Kaif’s hot pictures:

View this post on Instagram Tulum 💙 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌕 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Bye Bye LA 💙 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jul 24, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Goes to beach twice A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jun 29, 2019 at 10:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Sunday chillin 😎 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on May 5, 2019 at 12:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram Who’s feeling mischievous this #aprilfools?? A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Mar 31, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

Earlier, Isabelle’s debut in Bollywood was announced opposite Sooraj Pancholi in their dance-based film. The two has even shot for the film in London. Titled Time to Dance, it was being produced by Remo D’Souza and Bhushan Kumar while Stanley D’Costa was helming it. Seems like the project has been pushed to the back burner since Kwatha is being touted as Isabelle’s debut film in Bollywood.