Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming back with its eleventh season. The show that is launching this August has now come out with its very first promo. In the promo, the reality show’s host Amitabh Bachchan is urging the audience to keep chasing dreams and try their luck on the game show.

The recently-launched promo shows how a tailor’s son fulfilled his dream of studying abroad. The video starts with the tailor asking his son to work fast because customers are waiting. The son states he would rather study abroad than become a tailor. This leaves his father stunned. The boy is later mocked for his impossible dream. Everyone’s attitude, however, changes when the young boy appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and gets an offer letter from California Business School.

Bachchan makes an appearance at the end of the promo, advising viewers to always be firm.

“The moral of the story is that if you have belief in yourself, firmly stick to the belief,” he says.

Watch the promo here:



Interestingly, even after 19-years since it first went on air, the show has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 remains the same, there are a few changes that were introduced in the last season. For example, the questions are evidently little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing.

This year, KBC has introduced the feature on the Sony Liv app where audiences can play along with the contestants. On the other hand, Jio customers have a double benefit as they can get a chance to sit on the hot seat facing Bollywood’s megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.