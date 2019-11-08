Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has got under the scanner after netizens trended the hashtag #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv. It was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter on Friday morning after they got upset with one of the questions where it referred Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’ and referred Chhatrapati Shivaji as just ‘Shivaji’.
The question was: Which ruler was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?
The show was slammed for not showing respect for Shivaji and called out Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’.
Netizens took to Twitter to slam the reality show and to boycott it. One user wrote, “All four Kings in the options is better than entire Mughal dynasty. It’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Show some respect Sony TV. #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv.” While the other tweeted, “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv Calling respectable #chatrapatishivajimaharaj As shivaji? This is really sad. The one who did so much sacrifices and what we are returning to him? This is not he way to call him. @SrBachchan @SonyTV.”
Another user wrote, “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv This is painful…. and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chhatrapati Shivaji did so much and we cant even respect his work , what coming generation going to learn from this?”
Check out the Twitter reactions here:
Meanwhile, tonight’s episode is the Karamveer episode which will witness another inspirational story.
Kaun Banega Crorepati started back in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan under Siddharth Basu’s production house Big Synergy and since then it has become a historic success.