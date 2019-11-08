Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has got under the scanner after netizens trended the hashtag #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv. It was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter on Friday morning after they got upset with one of the questions where it referred Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’ and referred Chhatrapati Shivaji as just ‘Shivaji’.

The question was: Which ruler was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

The show was slammed for not showing respect for Shivaji and called out Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’.

Netizens took to Twitter to slam the reality show and to boycott it. One user wrote, “All four Kings in the options is better than entire Mughal dynasty. It’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Show some respect Sony TV. #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv.” While the other tweeted, “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv Calling respectable #chatrapatishivajimaharaj As shivaji? This is really sad. The one who did so much sacrifices and what we are returning to him? This is not he way to call him. @SrBachchan @SonyTV.”

Another user wrote, “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv This is painful…. and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chhatrapati Shivaji did so much and we cant even respect his work , what coming generation going to learn from this?”

Pic 1 Tomb Of First Wife Of Aurangzeb At Aurbagabad With Flood Lights and well Maintained. Pic 2 Tomb Of Shivaji Maharaj At Raigad,No Electricity and Zero Maintanance. Why such blatant disregard to Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj’s legacy? #Boycott_KBC_SonyTV #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/KSMTYFTLcH — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 8, 2019

Purpose of showing no respect is disrespect itself.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is pride for MH. Entertainment is form created for timepas, Shivaji Maharaj fought for Swarajya.@SrBachchan this is betrayal for us MH’ian.#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv — Pandurang Pawar (@PandurangVPawar) November 8, 2019

How one can say Mughal attacker as ‘Samrat’ and our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just ‘Shivaji’ ??? Really disgusting !#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/EQbpczYSDr — Riya Singh (@i_mRiyaSingh) November 8, 2019

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv @SrBachchan sir, it was never expected from such a respectable person like you that you called a cruel Mughal Emperor with such respect & #ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj just by his first name & disrespect him😤, — Sagar Subhash Sawant (@SagarSS02) November 8, 2019

Aurangzeb failed to win for 27 long years in Maharashtra against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, great son of Shivaji Maharaj.

The latter sacrificed for Dharma but auranzeb couldn’t convert Him !#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv@RealHistoriPix pic.twitter.com/pwHowzyMHB — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 8, 2019

Disgusting act by #kbc They are calling cruel emperor as Mughal Samrat and to The Great King who fought all his life for the people, They are calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as ‘Shivaji’ with no respect. This is shameful @SonyTV #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/bEPGH9QGtt — Akash Dhawle Patil (@DhawleAkash) November 8, 2019

Will @SonyTV ever dare to call the Mughals as invaders?

It’s like spitting Poison when in reality, Shivaji Maharaj were The Inspiration for Military of many countries like @IDF , Vietnam, @adgpi . Also, @SrBachchan to apologize & #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv pic.twitter.com/5yBqBHEuTd — Krunal Patel 🇮🇳 (લાલ બાદશાહ) (@_lalbadshah_) November 8, 2019



Meanwhile, tonight’s episode is the Karamveer episode which will witness another inspirational story.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started back in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan under Siddharth Basu’s production house Big Synergy and since then it has become a historic success.