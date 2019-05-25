Deepika Padukone made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 with her killer red carpet looks in a lime green netted gown (a tulle confection) by designer Giambattista Valli. She completed her look with a soft pink bow and silk belt. This look of Deepika inspired a lot of her fans and one of them was international reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

Kendall who wore a pink version of a similar dress. She recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. Jenner took to Instagram to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a pink frill gown.

Take a look at the pictures below:

PC: https://www.instagram.com/kendalljenner/

View this post on Instagram tonight at amfAR wearing @giambattistavalliparis x @hm 💘💘💘 #project🖤 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 23, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

Kendall Jenner even tied a pink bow on her waist as Deepika did with her outfit.