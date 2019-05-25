Deepika Padukone made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 with her killer red carpet looks in a lime green netted gown (a tulle confection) by designer Giambattista Valli. She completed her look with a soft pink bow and silk belt. This look of Deepika inspired a lot of her fans and one of them was international reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

Kendall who wore a pink version of a similar dress. She recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. Jenner took to Instagram to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a pink frill gown.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

PC: https://www.instagram.com/kendalljenner/

 

 
tonight at amfAR wearing @giambattistavalliparis x @hm 💘💘💘 #project🖤

CREATORS & MUSES- @giambattistavalli and @hm ‘s Ann-Sofie Johansson are unveiling our #project🖤 collaboration alongside our muses at @amfar in Cannes. @kendalljenner @chiaraferragni @urnotchrislee @biancabrandolini @hermusicofficial @ross_lynch Shop the exclusive pre-collection on the 25th of May on hm.com and in selected stores. While @amfAR has made significant progress in the fight against #AIDS, nearly 37 million people worldwide are living with #HIV. Of these, 1.8 million are children. The #AIDS epidemic is still not over, and a new generation is at risk. Let’s make AIDS history once and for all. To date, #amfARCannes has raised more than $220 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs. . . Please join me in helping #amfAR raise awareness and make strides in the mission to #CureAIDS . . See link in bio to learn more about amfAR Gala Cannes. Link: amfar.org/cannes2019/

Kendall Jenner even tied a pink bow on her waist as Deepika did with her outfit.