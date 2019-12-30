Thrissur: There is no time or age for love and a couple from Kerala has proved it again! On Saturday, a couple, who are in their 60’s decided to tie the knot after they fell in love with each other at an old age home in Thrissur.

As per reports, Lakshmi Ammal knew Kochaniyan Menon for 30 years as he was her late husband’s assistant, however, they lost touch a few years ago.

Ammal stayed with her relatives after her husband’s death, and later moved to the care home two years ago while Kochaniyan reached the same care home two months ago. Soon, the two developed a friendship that blossomed into love and they decided to get married.

When Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar learned of their love story, he decided to join the celebration too. During the wedding, Shivakumar offered Lakshmi Ammal’s hand in marriage to Kochaniyan. Lakshmi wore a red silk saree and put jasmine flowers in her hair while Kochaniyan looked dapper in traditional off-white ‘mundu’ (wrap around sarong) and a shirt.

Finally they tied the knot..!! A couple in their 60s fell in love in an old age home in #Thrissur and got married today. #Kerala #wedding @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/yY7OiFgdNz — P Ramdas (@PRamdas_TNIE) December 28, 2019

As the wedding pictures and the videos of the couple went viral, Twitterati couldn’t help but shower them with love and wishes

How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures ☺️ — ASAP (@aniketsapre) December 29, 2019

God bless both of you. There is no age limit for meeting two pure souls with each other. — Mayank Shekhar (@MayankS55386011) December 29, 2019

That's so beautiful and satisfying that love exist ❤👌 — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) December 29, 2019

Congratulations to the lucky couple!