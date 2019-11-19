Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala MLA VK Prasanth, has won hearts everywhere after he made a noble request to his friends and well-wishers. Prasanth, who recently took up office as the Vattiyoorkavu MLA after winning the by-polls, told people of his constituency to not bring him flowers or bouquets in welcome but to bring him books instead.

The young MLA posted his request on Facebook last Thursday and needless to say, the response was overwhelming.

The MLA has since received over 3,000 books, as per a report by The News Minute. “What I saw from the next morning was overwhelming. We have received more than 3,000 books in three days”, he said.

When asked about what prompted the idea, Prasanth said it was the request of some schools in Vattiyoorkavu constituency, which made him come up with the innovative appeal. The schools, with the help of these books hoped to develop school libraries for the benefit of school students. Heeding to their request, Prasanth asked people in his constituency to only give him books instead of the customary bouquets.

The MLA, overwhlemed by the response, plans to donate all the books that he collected so that the school library can be opened as soon as possible. He also shared pictures on Facebook of citizens gifting him books:

Prasanth had earlier won the hearts of citizens after he collected tons of relief materials for victims of 2018 Kerala floods.