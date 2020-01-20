Alappuzha: Setting a beautiful example of communal harmony, the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Kerala’s Alappuzha hosted a Hindu wedding ceremony within its premises.
On Sunday, a Hindu couple –Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheravally tied the knot as per rituals led by Hindu priests, and as solemnised by the Muslim Jamaat in the mosque.
The move comes after mother of the bride had urged the mosque authorities to give them a space for the function because it was difficult for their financially struggling family to arrange for one.
Not just that, the mosque committee also supported the wedding by donating Rs 2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold to the bride, after the girl’s mother was unable to raise money for the wedding.
The pictures of the wedding soon went viral on social media, and netizens hailed the heartwarming gesture.
Netizens incluiding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too shared the picture and hailed it as another instance of communal harmony in Kerala.
Finance Minister of Kerala Isaac Thomas wrote, “See how Kerala is different! Sharath & Anju were married on the premises of local mosque in Alleppey district. Anju’s father had passed away recently. Mother approached the Jamath Committee for support. It was officiated by a Hindu priest. And then everyone enjoyed a grand feast.”
More than 1,000 guests, from both Hindu and Muslim communities, witnessed the wedding and they were served vegetarian feast.