The typical plain chapati-sabzi platter prepared by inmates of Viyyur’s Central Prison seems to have gone for a toss after the launch of “Food for Freedom” campaign by Kerala jails. Going the extra mile, the inmates have started taking online food orders to now deliver chicken combo meals at reasonable rates within a 6-km radius of the jail in Thrissur city. This is their latest offering apart from starting organic farming, a volleyball team and having its own music band among others.

Superintendent NS Nirmalandan Nair and officials from the food safety department were present at the launch of the project on Thursday and witnessed the combo meal becoming an instant hit as the listings from Swiggy had to be closed within 20 minutes due to overbooking. Priced at Rs 127 only, the combo includes four chapatis, chicken curry, a fried chicken leg piece, 300 gm of biryani rice, pickle, salad and a bottle of water. In case of no water bottle ordered, the combo would merely cost Rs 117. The process is entirely carried out by the jail inmates, right from preparing the food to packing it and delivering it in paper bags for eco-friendly reasons.

Opening a restaurant near the central jail in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala jails have become a huge hit with their “Food for Freedom” initiative. Being in the food business for many years now, the Kerala jails’ mobile sales units offer veg or non-veg curry with chapati and run the service across the state.