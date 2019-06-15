Former English cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, who is known for sharing hilarious yet bizarre videos on social media, has once again shared a video of a child playing with a big snake. In the video, a kid can be seen sitting and lying down on a snake as it moves. In the later part of the clip, the kid goes and holds the snake’s neck and tries to play with it. The video has now gone viral on Instagram.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Pietersen wrote, “What On Earth? (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram What On Earth?!?!?!?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 14, 2019 at 7:08am PDT



Earlier, he has shared a hilarious meme of Cricket World Cup Final and it totally depicts how the teams are going to play with the ongoing rains in England and Wales.It surely makes up for a funny picture, seeing how rains has been the common feature in the plenty of the matches. So far, four games were completely washed out due to rains. On Thursday, India was scheduled to play against New Zealand but not even the coin toss was possible due to rain. As a result, both the teams shared a point each.

View this post on Instagram 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT



Following the washout of the matches, ICC has faced the wrath of people for not having reserve days in the group stages.