The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has wrapped up in Bulgaria and sharing a hot throwback picture, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a digital respite with host Rohit Shetty. Seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes, Karishma aroused fans curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared the pictures where she can be seen slaying in a murky green crop top paired with a black athleisure wear having white and green stripes running down it. Wearing one black and one white sneaker in each foot, Karishma posed alongside Rohit who donned a white jacket over a grey tee and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The pictures were captioned, “#throwback #khatronkekhiladi season 10. I did seize the moment! @itsrohitshetty sir #throwback #bulgaria #majormissing P.s (ignore my shoes pl. there is a big story to it;) ) (sic).” Quick to spill the beans, Kunwar commented, “Aaaaaa mere dono pair k ek ek shoes gayab hai, abhi malum pada kaha gai (Both my pair of shoes are missing a piece and now I know where they are)” (sic).

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.