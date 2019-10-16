The blues of the mid-week have started settling in courtesy the piling work and weekend far from the horizon but treating our drooping moods with ‘Good News‘ is Bollywood diva, Kiara Advani‘s latest sultry picture. Setting the mercury soaring across the Internet currently is Kiara’s throwback picture which the Kabir Singh star shared recently on her social media handle and fans day is made.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the picture which features her striking a sensuous pose, standing on the edge of an anchored boat on the beachside. Donning a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, Kiara posed in the backdrop of the sea as her dress flew easily in the breeze. The post was captioned simply with the anchor emoji.

View this post on Instagram ⚓️ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:41pm PDT

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News.

She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. The two also backed Kiara and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently.

Kiara Advani joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. The Tamil version features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and as the director. He is also the one helming Laxmmi Bomb. The first look of Akshay from the film promises more entertainment and adds to the curiosity around the film. The actor plays the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender and is out for revenge. The film is expected to be the big Eid entertainer next year and is slated to hit the screens on May 22.