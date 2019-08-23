Many Bollywood celebrities are ditching their luxurious cars in Monsoon and taking auto rides to reach their destination. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani who was recently spotted taking an auto-rickshaw ride with a friend seems to be one such celeb. The video of the same is making rounds on the internet. It seems that Kiara was heading for some work at Versova jetty. She was seen wearing a white basic t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans and a bag.

Kiara Advani is among many Bollywood actors who are often clicked while they leave their home. Apart from Kiara, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Taimur and Janhvi Kapoor are the favourites of paps.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram #kiaraadvani snapped at versova jetty today #viralbayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 22, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

From sharing behind-the-still pictures from her upcoming projects to giving a sneak-peek into her exotic vacation, Kiara Advani loves to stay connected with her fans through Instagram.

On the work front, Kiara is at present shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana which happened to be a blockbuster hit.

View this post on Instagram LAXMMI 💣 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Aug 20, 2019 at 4:49am PDT



The horror-comedy has been produced by Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released next year.

Earlier this month, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had a very different experience with auto-rickshaw. Taking to his Facebook page, Imtiaz shared a heartfelt story of how he got a free ride from an auto driver on a rainy night. The filmmaker described the night when it was pouring heavily and he was walking on the road without cover. An auto driver pulled up and asked him to sit inside. He also added that although he had no money in his wallet, the driver insisted he sit and gave him a drop.