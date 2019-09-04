Kiara Advani, who is ruling the internet with her sultry photoshoot, has been trolled by the netizens over her latest photo. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen donning a yellow gown with feathers and fringes all over it. The dress is designed by Atelier Zuhra and it reminded the internet of Maggi noodles. The internet compared her look with Maggi noodles and ultra cement bag.

However, Kiara looked stunning in nude makeup and hair styled in soft curls. Her sensuous expressions will definitely steal your heart away.

Talking about the trolls, one user commented, “Ultra Cement ki bori aati hai yellow color me agar usko kata pit dia jaye to kuchh aisi hi dress banegi.” While the other commented, “When you love Maggi too much.”

Another user commented, “When you are bored of having maggie, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage.”

One more user commented, “Phlee mene sochaa ye noodls kha se aa gye.”

Check it the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

This is how she was trolled:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara’s last film Kabir Singh, where she was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor was a huge hit at the box-office. The actor will next be seen in the movie Good News, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to release towards the end of this year. Kiara has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.