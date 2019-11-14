Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently attended the Global Spa Fit and Fab Awards which was held in Mumbai last night. The award function was a glamorous and a starry affair with Bollywood celebrities walking down the red carpet in their best attire. The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share her hottest picture from the award night. For the evening, she opted for a thigh-high slit champagne-coloured shimmery dress by Nicolas Jebran that she paired up with Christian Louboutin stilettos.

With subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in loose curls, she looks hot in her sultry photoshoot from the award function. Needless to say, she is giving us major fashion goals and we are smitten by her sexy look.

Sharing the post, she mentioned people behind her look. She captioned it as, “Outfit @nicolasjebranworld Shoes @cl.india Stylist @manekaharisinghani Glam @makeupbylekha Hair @bbhiral Managed by @jubindesai @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Kiara and Shahid Kapoor also had a Kabir Singh reunion at the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs. While Kiara looked hot in the shimmery gown, Shahid opted for a quirky look in a black and white shirt and pair of trousers. Sharing the post on Instagram stories, Kiara wrote, “Mer this lovely one after a long time. (sic)”

Earlier today, her film Good Newwz First look has been revealed by the makers. Featuring Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani as pregnant women, they flaunt their baby bump while Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh give hints at the ‘biggest goof-up’ of the year. The film is set to release on December 27.



Apart from Good Newwz, Kiara has will be seen in has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2.