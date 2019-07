Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Kabir Singh, dazzled the opening show of India Couture Week (ICW) 2019, wearing a red-coloured quintessential bridal lehenga.

Kiara walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kickstarted the 12th edition of the show on Monday with his collection called ‘Lumen’.

The actor was welcomed on the ramp with loud cheers. With sleek hair and subtle makeup, she adorned a green-coloured statement necklace to give a much-needed contrast to her look.

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara told IANS, “Amit’s works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit, or the organza, I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it’s a Amit Aggarwal piece.”

For soon-to-be-brides, the “Kabir Singh” star said: “Girls, wear something which is light and have fun. It’s your day. Try to be as light as you can be.”

She said, “Whenever I’m going to get married, I’m sure I would wear something which is light and allows me to breathe and have fun.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.