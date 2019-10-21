Kabir Singh fans are not getting over the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film. They joked about everything from Shahid’s rugged look to some of the film’s more over-the-top scenes of drug abuse and violence. Just when we thought that memes on this particular movie is over, social media brings back a ‘Preeti meme’ which is doing rounds all over the internet.

A Twitter user recently shared a hilarious meme of a mobile charger being plugged into a switchboard with Kiara Advani’s character name ‘Preeti’ written on it with a caption saying, “Ab koi mera charger touch nahi karega (Now, no one will touch my charger).”

Calling it ‘one of the best ones’, Kiara Advani shared the meme on her Instagram story and couldn’t stop laughing on it.

Take a look here:

Ab koi mera charger touch nahi karega pic.twitter.com/OvUk2zrFlD — Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 18, 2019

Check Kiara’s reaction on this meme:

In the film, Shahid played a heartbroken alcoholic and drug addict doctor in the film and Kiara essayed the role of the girl he loves, who gets married to another man. The film was a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh minted a little over Rs 278 crore at the box office.

The film was also met with criticism for its hero-like portrayal of a flawed man.”The first responsibility that an actor has towards the audience is to give them an honest portrayal. I think that happens very rarely. Because of these kind of pressures, people are so careful that ‘if I do these people will like me, if I do these people won’t’. That’s manipulating the audience to like you. I don’t want to be that kind of an actor,” Shahid said to PTI in an interview. Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21 this year.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2.