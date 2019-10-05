For all those having a drooping weekend, Kiara Advani set the mood right just in time by sneaking her sultry picture into fans’ social media feed and needless to say, smoked up the Internet. Giving our weekend the right amount of kick, Kiara spelled black magic, or so her latest picture proves, which left fans enchanted.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the picture where she can be seen donning a sheer black dress from Ritu Kumar’s collection, paired it with black boots and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Leaving her beautiful mid-parted hair open, Kiara struck a sensuous pose and captioned the picture, “Back to black for the weekend with @labelritukumar. #JustDanceWithLabel #LabelRituKumar #LabelRituKumarAW19 #StructuredPastoral (sic).”

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News.

She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. The two also backed Kiara and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently.

Kiara Advani joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. The Tamil version features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and as the director. He is also the one helming Laxmmi Bomb. The first look of Akshay from the film promises more entertainment and adds to the curiosity around the film. The actor plays the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender and is out for revenge. The film is expected to be the big Eid entertainer next year and is slated to hit the screens on May 22.