Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Kabir Singh, has kept fashion police on their toes with her sexy sartorial choices. At a magazine photoshoot, the diva was seen cooling off the heat in a sheer white tube dress with a heavy handcrafted Kundan necklace and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her.

In the pictures from the shoot that Kiara shared on her Instagram handle a few hours back, the actor can be seen looking sensuously at the camera. She kept her hair open with bare ears. Striking a sizzling pose in the hot look, Kiara skipped mentioning any caption and let the pictures talk for themselves which they did very well. Not surprisingly, the pictures garnered over 3 lakh likes in less than an hour of upload.

Take a look at Kiara Advani:

Kiara recently celebrated her 27th birthday with friends and family. She threw a birthday bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Kiara looked hot and sexy diva in a white ensemble top and skirt. She completed her look with a white cross shoulder bum bag and its absolutely LIT. The pictures have gone viral within a few minutes of the upload as she is the best dressed on her birthday. Kiara opts for nude makeup and a golden choker with hair straightened.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.