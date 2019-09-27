The beauty of Bollywood Kiara Advani has the looks to die for. She definitely knows how to make heads turn with her charming looks, million-dollar smile and perfectly-toned body. The actor has over 7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos often get viral – all because of her hot and glamorous pictures. The Kabir Singh actor, who was vacationing in Italy, and making her followers jealous with oh-so-hot pics and serene views, says bye to Como in a high slit floral white dress.

Kiara set the mercury soaring as she posed before leaving the place. Donning a long flowy off-white satin dress with the Spaghetti strap plunging neckline, said bye with a style. She took to Instagram to post with the caption, “Ciao Como, until next time!”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Ciao Como 💋 until next time! @bookingcom #ad A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 26, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

Kiara left us totally jealous of her lavish meals during the trip. She was seen enjoying her breakfast in the backdrop of mountains, Kiara set the Internet on fire as she posed sensuously for the camera. Donning a yellow bralette top paired with white trousers, Kiara accessorised her look by a multicolored hairband and a pair of simple hoop earrings.



On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. She has been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.