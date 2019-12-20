Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the industry right now. With back-to-back hits and interesting projects under her kitty, she is sure to rule the year 2020. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for making fashion statements with her sartorial choices. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her couple of pictures in gorgeous ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra label.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sheer white outfit with a long net veil. She accessorised her look with pearl choker, subtle makeup, a dash of pink lipstick and hair styled in a ponytail. Needless to say, she looks stunning and ravishing in the gorgeous ensemble.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Muse for life @manishmalhotra05. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Muse for life❤️@manishmalhotra05❤️ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Dec 20, 2019 at 5:15am PST



On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.