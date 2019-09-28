Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is making the most of her time in Lake Como, Italy. From wearing easy-breezy outfits to enjoying the scenic beauty and chilling, her pictures from her Italy vacation will leave you jealous. Earlier today, she has shared some more pictures from her holiday and we wish even we can spend our weekend at a picturesque location. Donning a cold shoulder floral white dress, she can be seen making her face with Italian mask. With horse, buildings and people at the background, she strikes a sexy pose for the click.

In another photo, she can be seen sitting by the Arno river and laughing her heart out. Dressed in a floral dress, she has completed her look with subtle makeup and sunglasses. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Millennial to Medieval over the Arno river @bookingcom #ad. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her pictures donning a long flowy off-white satin dress with the Spaghetti strap plunging neckline. She took to Instagram to post with the caption, “Ciao Como, until next time!”

She has also uploaded her photo on a yacht ride in a gorgeous bralette top teamed up with white pants and a pink hairband. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece, hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. Apart from this, she has Good News, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.