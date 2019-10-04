Actor Kiara Advani who was recently making the most of her time in Lake Como, Italy, seems to be having a major #TakeMeBack moment these days as she fondly posts a series of pictures from her vacation. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old actor shared some wanderlust worthy Italian vacation recap which shows her doing some of her favourite things while in Como. And what you cannot ignore is the picturesque backdrop of mountains and the lake in the gorgeous gram.

Kiara set the mercury soaring as she posed before leaving the place. In the pic, she can be seen in a long flowy off-white satin dress. The Spaghetti strap plunging neckline dress had floral print all over. And let’s not even get started on that deep back. She took to Instagram to post with the caption, “Vaccay withdrawals! Already dreaming of the next one! A quick staycation with Booking.com to beat my post-vacation blues!😁 No better downtime than a trip with family or friends.. wouldn’t it be ideal to plan a holiday every 4 months, it’s so nice to come back refreshed and rejuvenated! Plan your next with @bookingcom #Ad”.

We can’t take our eyes off Kiara’s love shaped earrings. She is giving major travel goals to her female fans.

Check out Kiara’s picture:



On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News.

She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. She has been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.