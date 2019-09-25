Breakfast scenes are a myth for those grabbing their laptop bags and running out to catch the metro, first thing in the morning yet here is Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani who recently sneaked into our social media feed and left us totally jealous with her lavish mid-week. Seen enjoying her breakfast in the backdrop of mountains, Kiara set the Internet on fire as she posed sensuously for the camera.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara set the mercury soaring as she posed before a lavishly laden breakfast table and fork in the mouth. Donning a yellow bralette top paired with white trousers, Kiara accessorised her look by a multicoloured hairband and a pair of simple hoop earrings as she enjoyed her breakfast before Lake Como and mountains in the backdrop. The picture was captioned, “I’m one of those people who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast! Favourite meal of the day! #holidaybrekkieisthebest @bookingcom #ad (sic).”

On the professional front, Kiara has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. The two also backed Kiara and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently. An official announcement regarding Kiara’s entry into the sequel was awaited after it was announced last month that actor Kartik Aaryan will feature in the sequel to 2005 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya and a report in a daily revealed makers decision to rope Kiara apposite him.

When the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made with Kartik in the lead, many of Akshay’s fans criticised the makers for not having their favourite star back as the main man. Recently, when director Anees Bazmee was asked to comment on the same, he said a special role for the Khiladi-star is being written and his fans would be able to see him playing an important part if he accepts the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in July next year.