The gorgeous beauty of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has the looks to die for. She definitely knows how to make heads turn with her charming looks, million-dollar smile and perfectly-toned body. The actor has over 7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos often get viral – all because of her hot and glamorous pictures. A few hours ago, Kiara Advani makes million hearts skip a beat with the latest monochromic pictures. She makes her followers speechless after flaunting her natural beauty and also don’t miss her sparkling eyes- you’ll surely fall in love with her. She captioned her pictures as, “Just black and white no fancy quote.@avigowariker”, “A Galaxy in her eyes 💫 Universe in her mind ✨”.

In one of the pictures shared by her, Kiara poses sensuously with fingers in her mouth and makes the internet go gaga over her hotness.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s sizzling pictures here:

A few days ago, Kiara was trolled for wearing a yellow gown with feathers for a magazine shoot. The dress is designed by Atelier Zuhra and it reminded the internet of Maggi noodles. The internet compared her look with Maggi and ultra cement bag.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.