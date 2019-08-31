National crush Kiara Advani, who rose to fame with Kabir Singh is no doubt one of the most beautiful actors in the industry. She surely captured our hearts! The super svelte Kiara, who mesmerized us with her charming persona and envious looks, is redefining fitness.

But apart from her acting skills, she is also known in the tinsel town for her fitness levels. The secret behind her super svelte and fit body is a stringent exercise routine and mindfully-crafted diet plan. The 27-year-old fitness fanatic is very active on social media and shares workout photos and videos quite frequently on her social media handles.

Recently, she was seen doing a power workout which consists of boxing and crunches. The Lust Stories actor was killing the gym look in a sexy neon green sports bra with black gym pants.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s video:

Video Credit: Kiara Advani

Video Credit: Kiara Advani

Video Credit: Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram #kiaraadvani at her #mixedmartialarts classes today morning #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 30, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT



In Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college. The film is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While Shahid portrayed the character of Kabir Singh, a medical student and surgeon.

Talking about rest of the projects, Kiara has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.