Los Angeles: The internet is left divided after popular reality star Kim Kardashian West revealed that she dips her McNuggets in honey, in a new Super Bowl ad. The 39-year-old star admitted to her unusual way of eating nuggets after McDonalds shared a host of celebrities’ favourite orders on Thursday.

After a fan shared a screenshot of her order, saying: ‘I gotta try dipping my chicken nuggets in honey’, Kim responded to it and wrote, ‘WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!’

WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them! https://t.co/sJ0h8RQKFm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2020

Ever since then, fans have been debating and discussing the weird food combination. While some approved, others found it unappetising, meanwhile some had other concerns lined up.

Check out the tweets:

only us supremes know that honey on chicken is the way to go 💪🏼 — noemi (@NoemyeWest) January 31, 2020

i never heard of this 😭😭😭. is it worth trying? @KimKardashian — Mario Kardash (@mariokardash) January 31, 2020

are y'all from another planet or? — Eshalalalalla (@eshalalalalla) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile, some of her fans were shocked to find Kim K eats nuggets at all, asking: ‘explain how you are skinny like that and eating nuggets and honey…’

explain how you are skinny like that and eating nuggets and honey… pic.twitter.com/6PsbaENM3X — 𝒽𝒶𝓎𝒹𝓃 | accont fan (@gayghostin) January 31, 2020

Quit playin, you don’t eat chicken nuggets 🙃 — anastasia (@anastasiaekay) January 31, 2020

Prior to this, Kim’s suggestion for how to eat her M&M’s had also gone viral.

“Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside,” Kim said.