Los Angeles: The internet is left divided after popular reality star Kim Kardashian West revealed that she dips her McNuggets in honey, in a new Super Bowl ad. The 39-year-old star admitted to her unusual way of eating nuggets after McDonalds shared a host of celebrities’ favourite orders on Thursday.
After a fan shared a screenshot of her order, saying: ‘I gotta try dipping my chicken nuggets in honey’, Kim responded to it and wrote, ‘WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!’
Ever since then, fans have been debating and discussing the weird food combination. While some approved, others found it unappetising, meanwhile some had other concerns lined up.
Check out the tweets:
Meanwhile, some of her fans were shocked to find Kim K eats nuggets at all, asking: ‘explain how you are skinny like that and eating nuggets and honey…’
Prior to this, Kim’s suggestion for how to eat her M&M’s had also gone viral.
“Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside,” Kim said.