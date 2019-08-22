Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her first-ever picture with all four of her children.

In the picture, Kim is on the beach with her junior quartet of North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. The group makes for a cute photo-op.

“I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” Kim captioned the snapshot.

In the picture, Kim’s swimsuit is colour coordinated with that of her daughters, Chicago and North. Mom and two daughters are all turned up for beach action in silver swimsuits, while sons Psalm and Saint prefer casual shorts.

Take a look here:



American reality TV star Kim is currently in the Bahamas on a family vacation. She seems to be doing a great job balancing the sun, sand and the ocean with motherhood duties.

Kim and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child in May. The couple is blessed with a baby boy and we are sure he will also have an interesting name just like their other three kids. The duo has welcomed their baby through surrogacy and he joins his sisters North, Chicago and brother Saint. The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014. Kim and Kanye share three children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (1), as well as son Saint (3).