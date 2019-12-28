The much-awaited pictures from “The West’s” Christmas eve are here and flooding the Internet with this digital treat is Kim Kardashian West herself. Putting their sultry best forward at the dope party were Kim’s sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Dressed in a ravishing brown off-shoulder, vintage Dior dress with onion-pink tail, Kim sported a high pony as she struck hot poses for the camera. Also seen at the party were Kim’s mother and grandmother. The celeb-high bash turned up the heat like nothing else this winters and fans were left drooling over the smouldering hot pictures.

View this post on Instagram ❄️ The West’s ❄️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2019 at 9:26am PST

View this post on Instagram Me and my mommy and grandma FOREVER LOVE A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 27, 2019 at 8:04am PST

Gushing about her four children, Kim shared a separate post with pictures of them. She elaborated in the caption, “My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to go to the party so badly. Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Christmas Eve 2019 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2019 at 7:32am PST

In one picture, Kim was seen posing with Kanye, Canadian singer Grimes, boyfriend Elon Musk, sister Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, Migos rapper Quavo and rapper Saweetie.

View this post on Instagram Christmas Eve 🎄 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 27, 2019 at 9:01pm PST

Reality television star Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West are proud parents to four children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (1), as well as sons Saint (3) and Psalm (7 months). Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child in May. The couple was blessed with a baby boy through surrogacy. The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014.