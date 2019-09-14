Bollywood actor Kim Sharma is making the temperature soaring with her oh-so-hot bikini picture. She is blessed with a curvaceous body. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a multi-colour bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. In the photo, she strikes a sultry pose inside the pool and her fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Her picture has gone viral on social media. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “It was dark and cloudy that day too but at least I was in the pool #flashbackfriday #whereisthesun. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Kim, who made her debut with Tollywood film Krishna patriotic-drama Khadgam in 2002. Despite making an impressive mark on the celluloid, she preferred to stay in Bollywood but has occasionally done some item songs down South in the later years. She was then later introduced by Aditya Chopra in Mohabbatein. However, she has stayed away from the screens ever since she got married to Indian-origin entrepreneur from Kenyan, Ali Punjani in 2010.

Kim Sharma was then dating Harshvardhan Rane but recently they parted ways. The couple who was often spotted dining out and lunching together, but Harshvardhan Rane’s publicist has confirmed their break-up with a leading news portal. A few days back, Harshvardhan Rane also shared a cryptic message on Instagram and wrote, “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H”