New Delhi: On Saturday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and former Delhi top cop Kiran Bedi was massively trolled after she made an embarrassing gaffe regarding a scientific fact.

Without fact-checking, Bedi tweeted a video, which claimed that the Sun chants ‘Om’ (Vedic mantra) and wrongly attributed the research to NASA. The text on the video shared by her reads, ‘NASA recorded sound of Sun..Sun chants Om’.

While it’s true that NASA’s Solar and Heliospehric Observatory did map the natural vibrations of the Sun, but those vibrations don’t sound like ‘Om’. In fact, sound of the sun being ‘om’, which is actually a hoax, has been circulating on the internet for a while now but it’s surprising how Bedi believed it too!

Netizens couldn’t believe that a leader of such repute would believe in such a fake narrative and questioned her. One user wrote, ”Is this actually what the Lt Governor of a UT Believes in? As a role model, need to be careful what is tweeted!!!”

Another wrote, ”Once upon a time this lady was a hero to many. What a disgrace now!”

Here are some other tweets:

Once upon a time this lady was a hero to many. What a disgrace now! — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) January 4, 2020

Now this from real whatssapp university..! — Abhishek gupta (@ClassoholicAbhi) January 4, 2020

I am a hindu. I consider this tweet by you as one of the best joke of the millennium . Saffron brigade is successful in brainwashing learned people like you . Both The elite and people without basic knowledge🤣🤣😁😁 — Technology consultant (@tntechnologist) January 4, 2020

Is this actually what the Lt Governor of a UT Believes in????? As a role model, need to be careful what is tweeted!!! — Gopi Menon (@gopsmenon_7) January 4, 2020

NASA be like pic.twitter.com/6byIhPm0KT — Shinchan Mansoori (@shabaazmansoori) January 4, 2020

How you cleared IPS exam??😝😜 — வ.வே.ரா (@vadivelraja6) January 4, 2020

This is the result when you are free and spend most of your time on WhatsApp — Manoj Aggarwal (@manojkaggarwal) January 4, 2020

I think the person name is #sun .. Actually sun doesn't make any sounsds. It generates vibrations in it, with different frequencies. To make audible to human ears they @NASA converted vibrations into sounds.. — Anil Siddabathula (@justcallmepanto) January 4, 2020

What a bad company, list of power can do to someone. You were a role model for the women of this country. Then you joined BJP. Rest is history! — K P Singh (@kpsingh1966) January 4, 2020

Man, I wrote an ENTIRE ESSAY about this woman in school. How could she do this to me — Akash (@Lubricuntt) January 4, 2020

Back in 2018, data from ESA and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years, which lets researchers listen to the sun’s eruptions, loops, waves and other activity.

Well, this is what the Sun actually sounds like:

The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2 — NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018

Hope someone shows this to Kiran Bedi as well!