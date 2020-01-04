New Delhi: On Saturday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and former Delhi top cop Kiran Bedi was massively trolled after she made an embarrassing gaffe regarding a scientific fact.
Without fact-checking, Bedi tweeted a video, which claimed that the Sun chants ‘Om’ (Vedic mantra) and wrongly attributed the research to NASA. The text on the video shared by her reads, ‘NASA recorded sound of Sun..Sun chants Om’.
While it’s true that NASA’s Solar and Heliospehric Observatory did map the natural vibrations of the Sun, but those vibrations don’t sound like ‘Om’. In fact, sound of the sun being ‘om’, which is actually a hoax, has been circulating on the internet for a while now but it’s surprising how Bedi believed it too!
Netizens couldn’t believe that a leader of such repute would believe in such a fake narrative and questioned her. One user wrote, ”Is this actually what the Lt Governor of a UT Believes in? As a role model, need to be careful what is tweeted!!!”
Another wrote, ”Once upon a time this lady was a hero to many. What a disgrace now!”
Here are some other tweets:
Back in 2018, data from ESA and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years, which lets researchers listen to the sun’s eruptions, loops, waves and other activity.
Well, this is what the Sun actually sounds like:
Hope someone shows this to Kiran Bedi as well!