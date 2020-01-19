Bengaluru: On Friday, Australia conferred its highest civilian honour, the Order of Australia honour, on Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for her contribution towards advancing the country’s relationship with India.
With this, Mazumdar-Shaw has become the fourth Indian to receive the honour after master batsman Sachin Tendulkar in 2012, former Attorney General of India, Soli Jehangir Sorabjee in 2006 and Mother Teresa in 1982.
Such honours are given to those foreign nationals who have made an outstanding contribution to Australia or humanity at large.
Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, said, “Kiran is a tireless champion of Australia-India commercial, educational, government and people-to-people links. She is a pioneer, an inventor, a bio pharmacist par excellence, a philanthropist, and an international role model for women in STEM.”
The ceremony held in Bengaluru was attended by representatives from Indian and Australian business, the diplomatic corps, and family, friends and peers of Mazumdar-Shaw.
Shaw’s contribution:
Considered to be one of the pioneers of India’s biotech industry, Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder of Biocon, which is one of India’s largest bio-pharmaceutical companies.
An alumnus of Federation University Australia, she is credited for contributing immensely to promoting women in STEM through the joint research programmes developed between Biocon and Deakin University, Australia, to promote gender equality.
She is also recognised for her sustained and significant contribution to industry academia collaboration between Australia and India.
Social media reacts
Post the honour, social media was filled with congratulatory messages hailing Shaw’s immense contribution. Here are some reactions:
The Order of Australia was instituted by The Queen on February 14, 1975, and was established as “an Australian society of honour for the purpose of according recognition to Australian citizens and other persons for achievement or for meritorious service”.