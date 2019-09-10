Television actors Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami are all set to make a plan and meet next week. Yes, that’s what their Instagram is talking about. Missing each other and craving to meet up, the Bepannaah actor took to the photo-sharing app to share their happy picture as they hug each other. In the photo, while Jennifer looks stunning in a white tee and nerdy spectacles, Drasht’s wide smile in a black top will steal your heart away.

Their friendship is the proof of their bond and that’s what friends are for. Sharing the photos, Jennifer captioned it, “Kisses, smiles and cuddles every time I meet this ray of sunshine. A proper catch up is long due @dhamidrashti Let’s make it happen!! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Soon, Drashti replied to the most and in the most adorable way. She commented, “I knw !!!!! Its been very long !!!! @sehban_azim and no @jenniferwinget1 is not going to the initiative …. i will !!! So yes next week I will make a plan !!! (sic)”

Jenifer and Drashti became sets when they were shooting for their show Dil Mill Gaye and since then they are the best friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Winget is making her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s Code M. She will also return to the small screen with the second season of Bayhadh. Drashti Dhami was last seen on the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which she had quit citing the reason of not wanting to age on screen since the show was headed for the leap. However, soon after that, the show went off-air.