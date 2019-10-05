Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul were clicked outside a popular eatery in Mumbai last night. Their latest pictures are currently going viral on the internet. After spending the evening over food with their close friends, the rumoured couple exited the restaurant in the same car. A few pictures show KL holding Athiya’s bag in his lap as the girl uses her phone. In other pictures, Athiya is seen holding her black and red bag in hands while inside the car, the popular cricketer is seen carrying the same bag.

The two are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. However, both of them have always ditched the news about their relationship. Now, seems like they don’t even need to confirm as their gestures say it all. Neither Athiya nor KL looked at the paparazzi and kept a distance from each other. However, they sat in the same car together in the back seat.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi also joined the two over food. It is believed that Athiya’s close friends including Sooraj are happy about her relationship with KL and they swear off their loving chemistry. The rumours of them dating each other first sparked when Athiya’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram in which both she and the actor were seen posing with the cricketer.

After that, even though Athiya tried to hide it, a lot of her fans spotted her at one of the cricket stadiums in the UK during World Cup 2019. In fact, one of Athiya’s friends also posted a picture of her enjoying a match in the UK. Neither she nor KL has come forward in speaking about their bond. However, if you are successful in reading the pictures, you’ll realise something sweet is definitely brewing between the two.