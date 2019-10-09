Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink is scheduled to hit the screens this Friday ( October 11) and fans just couldn’t wait to watch the film. Priyanka and Farhan play the role of Zaira Wasim parents and Zaira plays the role of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Here we bring you the real Aisha Choudhary and what her story is all about.

Who is Aisha Chaudhary?

Aisha was the daughter of Niren Chaudhary and Aditi and was a sister to elder brother Ishan Chaudhary. She was born with an immune deficiency disorder and when she was just 6-months old, she had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. The surgery had its own risks and as a side effect, she developed a serious illness called pulmonary fibrosis, a medical condition that causes hardening of the lungs which causes difficulty in breathing.



In January 2010, at the age of 13, Aisha was diagnosed with the fatal medical condition. Her lung capacity was only 35% and faced trouble in walking, lifting things, navigating stairs and has to use a wheelchair to get around.

Talking to a website, Aisha’s mother told, “Her lung capacity was only 35% and as a result, she had trouble walking and navigating staircases. She would tire very easily. She was often not asked out by friends as she was getting slower and needed help with carrying heavy things. I think the more she suffered and the more she felt unaccepted by her peers, the more determined she became.”



“Aisha was using portable oxygen from the age of 15 and although she looks very well in both her talks, she was in fact very sick and the doctors had warned us that if she gets any upper respiratory tract infection, she may not survive. We never focused on the fear and took her all over the country for her talks and she travelled all over the world”, she added.

Soon, she had to drop out of the American Embassy School but that did not break her, rather she became a motivational speaker at the age of 14. She had two passions – painting and writing and she took the help of both to get through her darkest days. When she got bedridden, her mother gave her Hugh Prather’s book ‘Notes to Myself’ and then she decided to write her own book.

In the last few months, Aisha began to pen down her thoughts and wrote around 5,000 words for the book titled ‘My Little Epiphanies’ which also contained her doodles.



Unfortunately, she breathed her last on January 24, 2015, hours after her book was launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival.