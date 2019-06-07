Kolkata Beef Festival which was scheduled to take place on June 23 at a cafe in central Kolkata’s Sudder Street has been called off after the organisers received over 300 threat calls and hate messages. The event organising company, The Accidental Note, took to Facebook to announce the news and wrote a long post, “Most importantly, we cannot ensure the safety of all of you amazing people who were planning to attend and our team. You have been phenomenal, and your support kept us going, believing that there is still some way to pull this off. We were wrong, of course. If any one person is harmed, we would feel personally responsible, and we cannot accept that.

We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow. Things are not in our control anymore. For all of these reasons, the Kolkata Beep Festival stands cancelled.”

Check out the post here:



Earlier, after receiving several threat messages on account of using the word ‘Beef’ in the name of an upcoming beef food festival in the city, the organisers have replaced it with the word ‘Beep’, which has helped in decreasing the negative responses, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Many right-wing pages and social media accounts have been sharing my name and number, after which we decided to change the name. Taking a college student’s suggestion we chose ‘Beep’ as the new word, and we are getting a good response,” one of the organisers, Arjun Kar, told IANS.

“I have been getting continuous calls and had to deactivate my social media account as well. I got calls from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other places,” one of the team members told IANS.

Initially, the organisers thought that planning the fest after the elections they would be able to avoid political tension but couldn’t avoid it.