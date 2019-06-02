The oldest women college in Asia, Bethune College in Kolkata has included ‘Humanity’ as an option in the ‘Religion’ section of the college admission forms. The online admission form has other seven options for the students to mark their religion. These are Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Christian and others.

Bethune College has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. Mamata Ray Chaudhuri, Principal of the college which functions under Calcutta University, told IANS, “We have noticed that some youngsters don’t want to disclose their religion. There were options like ‘non-believer’ but we thought that humanity is something that all the religions talk about. Humanity is above every religion”.

A Facebook user Shamik Bag shared the post with a caption, “The new admission form of Bethune College in Calcutta includes ‘Humanity’ as a religion option for students to choose from. We still have so much to be proud of, and someday, there might not be a column on religion at all”.

Facebook and Twitter users are impressed with this step taken by the Kolkata college and the internet is flooded with posts praising the college.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Bethune College in Kolkata has included ‘Humanity’ as an option in the ‘Religion’ section of the college admission forms… Proud to be a Bengali….what a great steps — ranjan chakraborty (@ranjanchakrabor) June 1, 2019

A college in Kolkata gives #humanity as an option in the column for religion in its application. So impressive. Surely, #humanity is the best religion. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/52H1BCjhfA — Aman Manzur (@amanmanzur) June 1, 2019

This Kolkata college allows students to pick ‘Humanity’ as religion https://t.co/YSGEdlJEPy pic.twitter.com/v2MXjLObBF — Vijay Yadav (@VijayYa83210637) June 1, 2019

(3/6) this message, Bethune College in #Kolkata included ‘Humanity’ as an option in the ‘Religion’ section of the forms. Proud to be a bengali. Respect and power to Mamata Ray, Principal, Bethune College, Kolkata. Calcutta University, the first university of India, which has pic.twitter.com/OotYVaUXL0 — Kushal Roy (@itskushalroy) June 1, 2019

Bethune College in Kolkata includes ‘Humanity’ as an option in the ‘Religion’ section of the college admission form. Bethune is established in 1879, which is Asia’s first ever women’s college. Great move! pic.twitter.com/XX4rMRlNc7 — Suchi Soundlover (@suchiseetharam) June 1, 2019

Well done Bethune College for adding “Humanities” in religion column in your admission forms!! pic.twitter.com/yEc3IxC4BD — Debraj Roy (@debraj_speaks) May 31, 2019

Bethune College in Kolkata, India now allows HUMANITY as a religion in its admission forms. A great leading examplehttps://t.co/v1ZI84u8qL — Arijit Mukhopadhyay (@thisisarijit) May 31, 2019

The Bethune College was established in 1849 as a girls’ school by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune. The institution was turned to college in 1879.