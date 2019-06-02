The oldest women college in Asia, Bethune College in Kolkata has included ‘Humanity’ as an option in the ‘Religion’ section of the college admission forms. The online admission form has other seven options for the students to mark their religion. These are Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Christian and others.
Bethune College has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. Mamata Ray Chaudhuri, Principal of the college which functions under Calcutta University, told IANS, “We have noticed that some youngsters don’t want to disclose their religion. There were options like ‘non-believer’ but we thought that humanity is something that all the religions talk about. Humanity is above every religion”.
A Facebook user Shamik Bag shared the post with a caption, “The new admission form of Bethune College in Calcutta includes ‘Humanity’ as a religion option for students to choose from. We still have so much to be proud of, and someday, there might not be a column on religion at all”.
Facebook and Twitter users are impressed with this step taken by the Kolkata college and the internet is flooded with posts praising the college.
Take a look at the reactions here:
The Bethune College was established in 1849 as a girls’ school by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune. The institution was turned to college in 1879.