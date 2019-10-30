Bhubaneswar: With an aim to create awareness through ‘Journey for Tigers’ among masses about conservation of tigers, a couple from Kolkata arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The duo-Rathindra Das and Gitanjali Das who had undertaken a motorbike tour across India on February 15, commenced their journey from Kolkata and have so far visited as many as 28 states including Odisha and five Union territories. “The aim of this journey is to spread awareness among people about the actual role of tigers in human life. We can take a breath in the open sky due to forest and forest is only left out owing to tigers. We touch not only urban and rural areas but also tiger reserve centers of the states. I entered Satkosia tiger reserve in the morning in Odisha,” he told ANI.

Bhubaneswar: A couple from Kolkata is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger. Rathindra Das says,"Me & my wife Gitanjali started this journey from Kolkata on February 15. The name of our campaign is 'Journey For Tiger'." #Odisha pic.twitter.com/fuzRsVZI99 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

There are 50 tiger reserves in India and they will visit all the nearby villages to spread this message and create awareness to reduce man animal conflict.

As for the funds required for the journey, Das said that he got sponsorship from his social media connections and a couple of close friends. Not just India, the couple has plans to travel to 13 other countries where tigers exist, by February next year.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Tiger consensus report which suggested an increase in the tiger population.