Kolkata: For the second year in a row, the city of joy Kolkata has come out on top to be the safest city in the country. The Bengal capital took the top spot owing to the lowest rate of known recorded offences recorded.

With a score of 152.2, Kolkata comes on top of the list, which measures cognizable offences recorded per lakh people, followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, as per a report in The Times of India.

Kolkata’s crime rate has been on a downward slide for the past five years, with the total number of cases declining from 26,161 in 2014 to 19,682 in 2018, a 25% fall. The city fared well in containing violent crime, registering only 55 cases of murder and 143 attempts to murder. Kolkata also saw 14 rapes in 2018, compared with 15 in 2017.

On the other hand, Delhi registered 416 cases of murder and 473 murder attempts, while Mumbai registered 164 murders and 280 attempts.

”Focused attention of the state government towards creating infrastructure and additional manpower, creation of new police stations, upgrade of vigilance, both human and technological, among other things have helped greatly in the prevention and detection of crime”, said Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma

However, not all is well as the report further claims that the state Bengal is the fourth-most violent crime-prone state, while its crime rate stood at 46.1, higher than states like Jammu and Kashmir (25.6) and even Uttar Pradesh (29.2).