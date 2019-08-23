Musician Himesh Reshammiya lived up to his promise of making Ranu Mondal do playback in his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Ranu became an overnight sensation after her video of singing Lata Mangeshkar‘s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a railway station in Kolkata went viral the other day. Post the fame, she was given a makeover and asked to appear to on the reality show Superstar Singer where she met Reshammiya who co-judges the show with Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

Reshammiya posted a video on his Instagram account that shows Ranu crooning to ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, a new song from Reshammiya’s film in which he’s playing the lead male character. The musician called the woman’s voice ‘divine’ in his caption on the post. He wrote, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support” (sic)

Earlier, when he met Ranu on the Sony TV’s show, he revealed that actor Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan once told him he should not waste talent and always work towards helping the talented people. He was quoted saying, “Salman (Khan) bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent.”

He added, “Today, I met Ranu ji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god’s gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy And Heer I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and she will record the track immediately in a day or two and the song is titled Teri Meri Kahani.”

Now that’s a real example of what happens when your luck and talent join forces!