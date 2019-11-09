Actor Kriti Kharbanda has shared pictures of herself and rumored beau Pulkit Samrat, where both are seen trying out pole dancing, and we bet the actress is looking super-hot and sexy! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share two separate photos of her and Pulkit doing a pole dance. “Who does it better!!! Chanduuuuu.. tell tell! @pulkitsamrat #pagalpanti #chaandjaan #poledancing #goals,” she captioned her post.

Rumored lovebirds Kriti and Pulkit will be seen together in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy flick “Pagalpanti“. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti’s character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit’s character is called Chandu. Kriti was asked to comment on the speculations about her relationship with Pulkit. The actor heaped praises on Pulkit and also went on to say that she loves to be around the Sanam Re-actor and ‘looks forward to being on the sets when Pulkit is there.’

During a recent interview with IANS, Kriti had opened up about Pulkit, saying: “We even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”

Pulkit was also asked about working with Kriti, he told IANS: “Working with her is insane. I wouldn’t have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star. Firstly, we share comfort and camaraderie. She has been an earthing wire, balancing me on the set. If I do something wrong, I give a retake if she does not like it. If she smiles at me after a shot, I know it’s okay. I look for reassurance from her.”

“Pagalpanti” is all set to hit theatres on November 22.