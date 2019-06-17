Basking in the glory of clocking the 22 million mark on Instagram, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon celebrates in the sunny beach. Kriti took to her social media and posted a picture in a sexy black bikini. She engraved 22 on the sand and thanked all her followers for it. The Luka Chuppi actor can be seen posing in a monokini and looks stunning as always! Her features are accentuated by the bright colour of her outfit and the picture is unmissable! She captions the pic as, “22Million love makes me blush like this😌☺️.. 💚💚 Lots of love back to you all!❤️😘 #22MillionOnInsta”.

Not only this, Kriti Sanon has shared a video of her cycling session with her friends in the Maldives. Sporting a black halter neck monokini and a pair of denim shorts, Kriti Sanon posed with her friends and captioned the picture as, “Vibing with my tribe!” In the picture, she has kept her hair open and her no-makeup avatar will make her look even more beautiful. Well, the picture will definitely wipe-off your weekday blues.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s hot pictures from the Maldives:

View this post on Instagram 🚲🚲 finally! #Maldives 🌈 @ayeshoe @adrianjacobsofficial A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. The actress was last seen in Kalank’s special song Aira Gaira. She will soon be seen in an interesting line up of films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.