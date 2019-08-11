There could not have been a better way to end the week with the hot and sexy diva of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon’s picture. Feeling sexy and young and beautiful, she shared a picture on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. In the seductive picture, she can be seen donning a shimmery green short dress teamed up with nude makeup and wet hair. Sitting on a stool and giving a sultry pose, the picture will wipe-off your Monday blues.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sexy is a feeling.. ‘Young and beautiful’ has always been my ‘feelin sexy’ song.. what’s yours? (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared a picture with Ayushmann Khurana and congratulated him for winning the national award. In the selfie, Kriti and Sanon give their best smiles. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Shooting with him after agessss!! And he wins the National Award!! Woohhooo!! Sooo happy for you Ayush!! You deserve it all and more..! Badhai Ho chirag babu.. lotsss of Bareilly ki Barfi to you my friend! @ayushmannk. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has also uploaded her series of pictures from a magazine photoshoot and looked drop-dead gorgeous in bridal wear. She wrote, “Fierce yet Delicate ❤️🖤 @bridestodayin @taruntahiliani (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Fierce yet Delicate ❤️🖤 @bridestodayin @taruntahiliani A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:29am PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be next seen in Arjun Patiala. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma in important roles. Sunny Leone will also be featured in a special item number. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and opened to a positive response on July 26.