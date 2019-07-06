Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently on a vacation in Zambia, East Africa with her team. She visited Zambia National Park and clicked some photos with Cheetahs and shared on her Instagram handle. “He wanted a selfie! Couldn’t say no. Zambia,” she captioned the image. She even took to her stories, where she is seen walking a cheetah and even giving water to one.

While the photos received likes and comments from Bollywood actors like Sophie Choudary, Badshah. However, the fans were completely disappointed with the Luka Chuppi actor for promoting captivity of animals with such pictures. Several social media users who slammed Kriti Sanon.

One of the users commented, “Bollywood is a double standard place. They support peta but they also promote animal tourism. Just disgusting.”

Another one said, “Please stop promoting the captivity of wild animals.. You being an actress and a public icon should have been more responsible and sensitive”.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram He wanted a selfie!! Couldn’t say no.. 🤷‍♀️🐆🤣 #Zambia A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

Kriti Sanon with her team

Kriti Sanon walks with the cheetah

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in “Panipat” alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.