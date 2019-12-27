Actor Kriti Sanon, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body and flawless skin, keep raising temperatures on social media with her sultry looks. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures in sexy white collar dress teamed up with long black boots. With subtle makeup, kohled eyes and a dash of nude lipstick, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned the photos as, “Sometimes.. just keep it simple! Styled by @sukritigrover: @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram I see you 👀 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:29am PST



Earlier, she has shared her sizzling hot pictures in an off-shoulder royal blue shimmery dress. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes, smokey eyes and nude lips. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a couple of finger rings and black heels. She has kept her hair natural as she strikes a sensuous pose for the click. Her latest photoshoot has taken the internet by storm and is going viral. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Outfit- @kanganatrehanofficial Earrings- @studio.metallurgy Rings- @ayanasilverjewellery Styled by @sukritigrover Hair @gohar__shaikh Make up @heemadattani @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”



On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. She will be next seen in Mimi produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios. The film is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Bhaaychy, which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Talking about the film Vijan said in a statement, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting.”