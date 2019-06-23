Basking the success of trailer of her upcoming release Arjun Patiala and bagging good projects for the year, Kriti Sanon slowly and steadily is making her niche in Bollywood. She is not only a good actor but is also a very good poet who keeps showcasing her poetic skills on social media. This time again, she shared a beautiful romantic poem written by her along with a hot picture of her from a beach vacation in the Maldives. Dressed in a yellow neon outfit and blue sunglasses, she strikes a sexy pose with hair waving in the air and blue water at the background. She looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram picture and it will make you gush over her.

“Hug me like the wind does Healing my heart Calming my soul While it wraps every inch of me. Caressing my hair, It gives me goosebumps As it whispers something That takes my breath away.-Kriti #romanticatheart #poeticsoul. (sic)”

Check out her hot picture here:



Earlier, Kriti has shared her picture in a black monokini and looks stunning as always! She engraved 22 on the sand and thanked all her followers for it. She captions the pic as, “22Million love makes me blush like this Lots of love back to you all! #22MillionOnInsta”.



Kriti is currently vacationing in the Maldives along with her friends and beating the summer heat the perfect way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Arjun Patiala and Dholakia. She has also bagged films Panipat and Housefull 4.