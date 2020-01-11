Actor Kriti Sanon whenever puts out her pictures on social media, her fans go all smitten over her. Blessed with a perfectly toned body, she never misses setting the screens ablaze with her hot looks. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her hot and bold avatar in a rust-coloured monokini teamed up with a sheer blue shrug worn over it. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, long beige-coloured boots, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “She won’t be that song you dance to.. She’s that lyric you can’t get out of your head @poemsbyjcol Pic credit: @ayeshoe. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. She will be next seen in Mimi produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios. The film is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Bhaaychy, which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Talking about the film Vijan said in a statement, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting.”