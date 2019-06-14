Actor Kriti Sanon has perfect curves and toned body but it also requires a lot of hardcore workouts and sweating it out in a gym. Recently, The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen doing pilates and stretching her body out to get those perfect abs. In the video, she can be seen exercising with the help of her trainer. Dressed in a blue sports bra and lowers, she can be seen in a no makeup avatar. She completed her look with a ponytail.

She captioned the video, “Stretch and strengthen!! I know you’ve got my back @yasminkarachiwala #lovepilates. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a black dress with stars all over it. She completed her look with a waist belt, a apair of earrings, loose curls and minimal makeup. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Starry starry night Outfit @masalachaidubai Jewellery @outhousejewellery @minerali_store Styled by @sukritigrover Makeup by @heemadattani Hair by @shefali_hairstylist.81 @kunalgupta91. (sic)”

Lately, she has also featured on the cover of a fashion magazine. She captioned the post, “HELLO!! #CoverGirl June issue of @hellomagindia Feelin a lil red, a lil hot.. Photos: Keegan Crasto Hair & make-up: Bianca Hartkopf Creative director: Avantikka KilachandStyling: Sonam Poladia Outfit: Amit Aggarwal Jewellery: Isharya Location courtesy: Titanic Mardan Palace, Antalya, Turkey.”(sic)



On the professional front, Kriti has many films in her kitty such as Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. She recently got roped in for Dinesh Vijan’s film which is about surrogacy. Pinkvilla earlier quoted a source as saying, “Kriti has been approached for a concept-driven film by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. She’s a usual favourite with the banner and now, they are repeating her yet again for another movie they are planning. It’s something completely different from what she has done in the past”.