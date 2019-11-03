Fittrat actors Krystle D’souza and Anushka Ranjan are not only best friends on screen but also share a strong bond behind the cameras. One more actor who joined the pool gang is Akansha Ranjan who is Anushka’s sister and Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan. The three united for a swim session on Sunday and shared their pool pictures on their Instagram accounts.

They have found the perfect way to beat the summer heat and show their love for swimming is not unknown. These three hot babes are a self-confessed water baby. Just take a look at her stunning pics. Krystle wore a multicolour cutout swimwear.

Take a look at the pool pics:

For the uninitiated, Fittrat is a 2019 Indian Romance Drama web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala for Kapoor’s OTT platform ALTBalaji. Apart from Krystle D’souza and Anushka Ranjan, it also stars Aditya Seal. The show is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

Before Fittrat, Krystle D’souza was seen in Colors TV show Belan Wali Bahu wherein she tickled the funny bone of the audiences with her quirky character Roopa. In the show, she accidentally kills her husband with her belan. Before Belan Wali Bahu, the hottie was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Brahmarakshas wherein she was paired opposite Aham Sharma.

Krystle started her career with Kahe Naa Kahe and her role of an ordinary girl Kinjal was loved by the viewers. She was cast opposite Karan Hukku in the show. She later went on to do shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai among others.