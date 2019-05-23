Television actor Krystle D’souza is beating the heat with her poolside pictures on Instagram. Flaunting her sexy toned body and midriff abs, she looks hot in her latest bikini pictures. From wearing the shades of pink to the shades of red, she is making the heads turn with her hot avatar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in black bikini and multi-colour briefs. She completed her look with sunglasses, peach lipstick and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open and wavy.

In the photo, she can be seen sitting by the pool as she dips her feet into the water. Well, Krystle is definitely living up the summers in the most perfect way and it will inspire you to hit the beach.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “That mermaid life though.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram That mermaid life though ‍♀️ A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on May 22, 2019 at 5:44am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a pink bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. Dressed in a pink bikini, she raises the temperature in the picture. She captioned it, “Happy Sunday.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on May 19, 2019 at 12:07am PDT



She has also uploaded her picture lying on the cemented division that divides the pool. She accessorised her look with minimal makeup and bold pink lips. The photo is from her day out at the resort in Mumbai and looks hot, as always. Her fans have been pouring the comments appreciating her look of the day. One user wrote, “Water baby” while the other commented, “Gorgeousness overload”. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Some days I feel just like water; colourless, shapeless, fluid, mixing with all. …and then some days I hoped to be contained, to be shaped beautifully, to quench, to be life-saving but the more I sought the more I found myself spilled and wasted.” (sic)



On the work front, she rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain along with Karan Tacker, Kushal Tandon and Nia Sharma.